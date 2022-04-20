ASAP Rocky Arrested At Airport After Touching Down With Rihanna

The last thing Mum to be Rihanna needs right now is drama, but sadly that's exactly what she got when her boyfriend ASAP Rocky was arrested today.

The pair touched down in a private jet after spending time in Barbados, only to have ASAP Rocky cuffed at the airport.

His arrest is in relation to an incident in 2021 where Police claim he was involved in a shooting.

The victim reportedly told police that Rocky was walking with two others, and approached him with a handgun. The victim claimed he was shot at three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

ASAP Rocky’s lawyer Alan Jackson confirmed to NBC News that the rapper was arrested.

This all comes just a week after rumours circulated online that Riri has dumped ASAP after Twitter exploded with cheating rumours.

The alleged 'other woman' Amina Muadi even spoke out slamming the baseless rumours saying:

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip—fabricated with such malicious intent—would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business—I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

We really hope Rihanna can relax as she gets closer to giving birth!

