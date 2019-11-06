Art In The Park Wyong

9th November 2PM-4PM

Once a month locals get together to unleash their creative side and 'have a go' at Art In The Park Wyong, bringing professional artists together with the community. Every second Saturday on the month, get hands on at this interactive market with painting, weaving, clay, story telling and more! 

 

Bring a picnic rug, the family and a smile for a fun day out!

Just a gold coin donation for each activity.

What: Art In The Park Wyong
When: 9th November - 2pm-4pm 
Where: Wyong Town Park

 

Abby Hopkins

6 November 2019

Abby Hopkins

Whats On
Central Coast
Wyong
Art
