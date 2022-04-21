Arson Ruled Out As Cause Of Kirwan House Fire

Queensland Police announced that the fire which completely destroyed a Kirwan home is not being treated as suspicious.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a house fire on Concord Crescent at around 6:24PM on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze after a large explosion was heard coming from inside the home.

Multiple fire crew attended the residence where they spent around an hour working to contain the blaze.

The fire was eventually extinguished however the entire home had already been destroyed.

Crews remained at the property until 8:30PM reporting that at least 75 percent of the home had been damaged.

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, police are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze but have confidently ruled out arson.

Investigations are ongoing.

