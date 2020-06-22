Arnott’s Have Absolutely Trolled Boris Johnson
It's gross & amazing at the same time
Turns out Arnott's Tim Tams are incredibly sassy, and have gone after the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson
Tim Tams are one of Australia’s only delicacies and have given us so many amazing flavours over the years, but this time I am not on board.
They have announced four British flavours, Scotch Egg, Bangers & Mash, Fish & Chips, and Scones & Cream.
Before you start hurling and penning angry letters to Arnott’s, it would seem Arnott’s are trolling Boris Johnson and the Tim Tam loving British people after his comments on our trade agreement last week.