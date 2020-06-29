Ariana Grande Made it Instagram Official With Her Boyfriend, So Who Is He?

Ariana Grande has taken the MASSIVE step of confirming her latest relationship with Dalton Gomez on Instagram over her birthday weekend.

With just one post, she’s finally confirmed what fans had been speculating for MONTHS, even if she hid him in amongst a series of photos AND made us crane our necks for it.

Prior to this and prior to his appearance in her stuck with u video, the pair had been seen kissing in a venue around Valentine's day and fans did some amazing FBI detective work to find out who this mysterious man was.

Dalton got his first shoutout on her Instagram on May 26, and since then he turned his Instagram account to private, which is a shame for all of us who love a bit of a lurk.

We’ve tried to track down as much as information as we could about him:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.