Ariana Grande Gets On The Wines, Shows Off New Ink And Boyfriend In Collab With Justin Bieber

It's been a long time coming and now the world has been graced with a collaboration between Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande called 'Stuck With You'.

Recorded in isolation, the song is beautiful (as expected) and the film clip features the pairs' fanbase after they put the call out to them to submit their own videos of them dancing to the song.

We see Ariana and Justin in all sorts of situations in iso, including Ari enjoying a drop, showing off her new butterfly tattoos and her rumoured new boyfriend!

You can get your hands on 'Stuck With U' here.

