Ariana Grande Drops New Song With Kid Cudi

It's been a minute since we had some new music from Ariana Grande and now the singer is back with a new song called 'Just Look Up'.

It's giving serious wedding song vibes.

The song is from the new Netflix movie 'Don't Look Up' and features Kid Cudi.

Do you love it?

We cannot wait for a full album from Ari soon! (we hope).

You can get your hands on 'Just Look Up' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!