Ariana Grande Announces She's Dropping A New Song Collab Tomorrow

Ariana Grande has gone and done it again. The pint-sized pop star has made a massive announcement on her social media that has fans in a flurry.

Ariana revealed she'll be dropping a remix of her saucy song '34+35' on Friday and it will feature TWO other massive superstars.

Speculation has gone wild on social media with fans and insiders trying to guess who the other features are.

Many websites are naming Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion where others are saying it could even be Rihanna! We can only DREAM.

All we can say is THIS is what Megan left as a comment on the post...

Regardless, we cannot WAIT to hear this remix and see who will appear on it!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!