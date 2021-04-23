Ariana Grande And The Weeknd Have Teamed Up For A New Remix
Love this!
Who knew we needed a collab from Ariana Grande and The Weeknd in our lives? Well we do and we're glad it exists!
The pair have dropped a new remix of The Weeknd's song 'Save Your Tears' showcasing a twist on the original while also working in Ariana.
In the video we see The Weeknd working in a secret factory making his ideal woman... an Ari doll!
These two together are amazing!
You can get your hands on the song here.
