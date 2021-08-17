Areas Of The Hunter Could Be Out Of Lockdown From This Weekend

Things could be looking up for some areas of the hunter region with the possibility of lockdown restrictions being lifted as early as Saturday.

The deputy premier of NSW has said that lockdown could end for some areas including Singleton and Muswellbrook, both of which have seen zero positive cases during the outbreak.

While this is good news for some hunter regions, Wayne Toms from the Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce is concerned that the lack of restrictions will encourage people to visit the area.

With Greater Sydney in complete lockdown and under pressure to stay indoors under the NSW Police 'Stay At Home' orders, Mr Toms hopes this will deter people from entering these Covid-free areas.

"We certainly like to think the latest crackdown is certainly going to curb that movement of people, this has been a little bit of a wake up call to Muswellbrook and the Upper Hunter, but of course, Delta is a different kettle of fish," he said.

The latest stay-at-home orders come with much tougher restrictions and tougher penalties which will be reenforced by an increased police presence.

The health orders are firmly in place for Greater Sydney LGA's and pother regional areas as NSW reports 478 new cases yesterday, with new case numbers to be released after the NSW press conference at 11AM.

