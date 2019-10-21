"Are You Condoning This Behaviour?": Cody Simpson Reveals What His Mother Thinks About Miley's Insta Posts

Singing sensation Cody Simpson was revealed as the Robot on the finale of The Masked Singer. He was also the first winner of the hit television series which has already been renewed for a second season.

While we have enjoyed watching Cody embrace his hidden talents behind the mask, he's more recently known for dating Miley Cyrus.

When Cody chatted to The Fox's Fifi, Fev & Byron, he was grilled about his relationship and that 'hands down pants' pic...

