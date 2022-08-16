Are Kim And Kanye Back Together?! Here's All The Evidence That Suggests They Could Be!

Are Kim and Kanye back together?! Some people seem to think so!

The 41-year-old billionaire has (maybe unintentionally) stirred rumours she’s gotten back with her famous ex-husband after splitting with comedian Pete Davidson earlier this month.

It all started when Kim shared a few pics from a trip to the beach a couple of weeks ago...

In the photos, Kim can be seen wearing a t-shirt which reads ‘The Incredibles’; a slogan some people have connected to a quote Kanye made during an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I see our lives becoming more and more like The Incredibles till we can finally fly.”

But it doesn't stop there!

Fans were then quick to notice that Kim’s recent partnership with Beats means she’s collaborating with Dr Dre - a close friend of Kanye West.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kim also posted a rather racy video over the weekend, where she’s seen wearing a skin-toned bikini and thigh-high boots.

The boots? Yeezy Season Fives.

Could the parents be back together? Or is it all just a massive coincidence?!

