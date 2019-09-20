Applications For GPC Community Investment Program Is Closing Soon

Local community groups are quickly running out of time to submit applications for funding through the Gladstone Ports Corporation Community Investment Program.

With only two weeks left, community groups are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

Acting CEO Craig Walker is ecstatic to be taking part in the program, providing financial and in-kind support to community groups through the Community Investment Program.

“We’re proud to make real and positive contributions to community groups in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg,” - Craig Walker

Over 2018/19 the program managed to contribute a massive $2.8 million, putting it back into the community through the maintenance of parklands, sponsorships and donations.

In round one of 2019/20 submissions, fifty-five were considered with successful recipients including the Gladstone Men's Shed, Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, CQ University and more.

Round two funding opportunities are now open and incorporate partnerships of more than $10,000. If you're wanting to get involved, follow the link to apply and for more details.

