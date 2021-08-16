Appeals For Information Following The Discovery Of A Body In Woy Woy

Police are appealing for information following the mysterious death of a woman in Woy Woy Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-olds remains were discovered in mangroves about 250 meters south of the Spike Milligan Bridge near a purple bike at 2:10 pm, Sunday 15th August 2021.

It’s believed she was riding a purple bike at the time of her death.

The Brisbane Water Police District has launched an investigation into the woman’s death whilst a brief will be prepared for the coroner.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage or have seen anything to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Reports can be made anonymously.

