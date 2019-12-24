Apparently Sleeping With Your Dog Is Actually Really Good For You

The classic question most owners ask themselves, do we or do we not let them in the bed?

Because we all know once you let them in, it's all over from there!

But apparently, according to a new study published by researchers at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, sleeping with your dog in the bed is ACTUALLY really good for you (and them, no doubt.)

In the study released earlier this month, researchers surveyed 962 women living in the United States about their sleeping habits.

57 per cent of the women surveyed slept with another human, while 31 per cent slept with a cat and 55 per cent slept with a dog.

But here’s where things get interesting. According to the study, women who slept with a dog compared to a human or a cat were more likely to have a restful night.

Yep, sleeping with a dog provides a more restful experience than sleeping with a human does.

“Compared with human bed partners, dogs who slept in the owner’s bed were perceived to disturb sleep less and were associated with stronger feelings of comfort and security,” the study said.

Say no more!

The study also found that women who slept with their dogs were more likely to go to bed earlier and get up earlier.

But there’s bad news for cat lovers.

“Conversely, cats who slept in their owner’s bed were reported to be equally as disruptive as human partners, and were associated with weaker feelings of comfort and security than both human and dog bed partners,” the study said.

The benefits of sharing a bed with a dog extend to both women and men.

According to research published by Mayo Clinic in Arizona last year, a study of 40 healthy adults found that people who slept with a dog in the bedroom got more sleep than people who didn’t.

Well, there you go – you have permission from science to keep sleeping with your furry friend and kick any others out!

