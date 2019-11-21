Apparently Sleeping In A Cold Room Is Better For Your Health

Do you agree?

Article heading image for Apparently Sleeping In A Cold Room Is Better For Your Health

It’s time to settle all those debates about bedroom temperature.  

Apparently sleeping in a cool to cold room is better for your health than sleeping in a hot room!

According to Dr Christopher Winter, author of The Sleep Solution, the ideal room temperature for a restful sleep is 15 – 19 degrees celsius. This is because having a slightly cooler body temperature can lead to a deeper sleep. A colder room will help you reach a more comfortable body temperature.

However there’s no need to build yourself an ice cave. Temperatures below 12 degrees can be disruptive to your sleep – and so can temperatures above 24. Rooms that are too hot or too cold will have you tossing and turning all night, leading to a less than restful sleep.

Let there be no more fights about bedroom temperatures ever again!

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Kate Langbroek Experienced Another Home Intruder

13 minutes ago

sleep
Listen Live!
sleep
sleep
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs