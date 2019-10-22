Apparently Producers Of MAFS 2020 Called Break On Filming Because It Was Too Hectic

Rumours from a current MAFS contestant have reached our studios this morning and have made the newest series to come sound even more hectic than the last!

The Hit Network's Nick, Jess & Simon heard from the insider that the show would be 'even more off the rails that last year', with MORE partner swapping, a cast member being sent to rehab facility, and even a temporary shut down of filming just so they could all have a breather.

Just when you couldn't think it could get anymore hectic... these rumours sure make us think otherwise.

Listen to the full rundown below!

