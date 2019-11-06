Apparently Even Chickens Prefer 'Good Looking' People

Bad news

Article heading image for Apparently Even Chickens Prefer 'Good Looking' People

Well, damn. 

In case we needed more ways to feel rejected in life, there's apparently a scientific reason that chickens run away from you, and it's not very nice at all. 

According to National Geographic, a study in 2002 revealed our feathered friends have a preference to humans with "symmetry" and exaggerated masculine and feminine traits. 

Brings a whole new meaning to "Jerk Chicken" hey...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android  for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

9 hours ago

Chickens
Research
Listen Live!
Chickens
Research
Chickens
Research
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs