Apparently Even Chickens Prefer 'Good Looking' People
Bad news
Well, damn.
In case we needed more ways to feel rejected in life, there's apparently a scientific reason that chickens run away from you, and it's not very nice at all.
According to National Geographic, a study in 2002 revealed our feathered friends have a preference to humans with "symmetry" and exaggerated masculine and feminine traits.
Brings a whole new meaning to "Jerk Chicken" hey...
