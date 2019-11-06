Apparently Even Chickens Prefer 'Good Looking' People

Well, damn.

In case we needed more ways to feel rejected in life, there's apparently a scientific reason that chickens run away from you, and it's not very nice at all.

According to National Geographic, a study in 2002 revealed our feathered friends have a preference to humans with "symmetry" and exaggerated masculine and feminine traits. Brings a whole new meaning to "Jerk Chicken" hey...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.