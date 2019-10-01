Hit 102.5 Rock Pop Mime Show!

The Rock Pop Mime Show Mount Isa has been running since 1990 when the Apex Club of Mount Isa created this iconic event.

When: Friday the 18th October, Gates open at 5pm show starts at 7pm

Where: Tony White Oval

Cost: $3 per person or $10 for a family of 4.

Hundreds of children from around the region will perform at the 30th annual Rock Pop Mime Show. Students from all over are eagerly waiting their opportunity to shine bright like a diamond.

This iconic show sees primary and secondary schools participate in creating and putting on a performance. A perfect chance for our community to get together and celebrate our amazing schools!