Anthony Albanese To Meet King Charles III While In London

Anthony Albanese will meet King Charles III while in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral, cementing Australia’s importance to the new monarch.

Albanese said when meeting the King, he would express Australians’ deep condolences.

"It is of course the passing of the sovereign but for King Charles it’s also the passing of his mum," Albanese said.

"We shouldn’t forget that at the end of the day these people are humans as well as being members of the Royal Family."

Albanese, Governor-General David Hurley and their partners have arrived in London for a series of events commemorating Her Majesty ahead of the funeral on Monday.

Once Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon landed in the British capital, they laid a floral tribute, a small bouquet of white flowers, at Green Park in London.

"It’s a great honour to be representing Australia here," Albanese said.

"Quite clearly, what we can see all around us is the affection in which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was held by people here in the United Kingdom but also of course in Australia and right around the Commonwealth."

