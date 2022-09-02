Anthony Albanese Shuts Down Chatter Of Changing Australia Day

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected calls to change the date of Australia Day.

Instead, the PM wants to advance national reconciliation and focus on the upcoming referendum on recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution.

"No, we have no plans to change Australia Day," he told Seven’s Sunrise on Friday.

The rehashing of Australia's long-standing debate comes as the City of Melbourne advocates to shift the date.

Furthermore, the Council still wants to have the right to hold citizenship ceremonies and support events that acknowledged the First Nations perspectives of 26 January.

The proposal follows an independent survey of more than 1600 residents and business owners which found nearly 60% of respondents supported changing the date.

The five traditional owner organisations that make up the Eastern Kulin nation have also supported the move.

Mr Albanese however, has urged the Melbourne Council to focus its attention elsewhere.

"I’d say let’s focus on recognising the fact that our nation’s birth certificate should proudly recognise that we did not begin in 1788, which is what the 26th of January commemorates, it began at least 60,000 years ago with the oldest continuous civilisation on earth."

"That should be a source of pride," he said.

Melbourne City Councillors will meet on 6 September to consider "an options paper for approaches to 26 January".

