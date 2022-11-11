Another Reports Condemns Performance Of State’s Health System

Just 23 per cent of the patients who presented for hospital admission were dealt with within four hours in 2020-21, a new port revealed.

The Australasian Council for Emergency Medicine’s State of Emergency report also found 317 of 1,000 people presented for emergency care during the same time period, a new high.

The latest report identified waiting times were at their worse, and for those who weren’t admitted into hospital, were waiting on average seven hours for care.

Speaking to the Mercury, Greens health spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff said Tasmania’s health care system was in a crisis.

“It’s starkly obvious our health system has passed its breaking point, with more people placed at risk each year,” she said.

“Despite this, Health Minister Rockliff has done nothing to address the fundamental lack of investment in health services. As emergency department outcomes continue in rapid decline, Premier Rockliff keeps telling Tasmanians everything is under control.”

The report comes just one day after Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff formally launched a plan by his government to improve outpatient services.

