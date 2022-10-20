Another Henry Cavill 'Superman' Movie Is Reportedly On The Way

It’s been almost four years since Henry Cavill seemingly hung up his cape with the Justice League movie, but the British hunk’s run as Superman may not be over!

The Hollywood Reporter have revealed Warner Bros. has an ‘intense desire’ to make a project ‘that would essentially be Man of Steel 2’; a spiritual sequel to Cavill’s first outing as Clark Kent.

The revelation comes after Superman (or an illusion to him, rather than Cavill himself) made cameo appearances in other DC projects, most notably at the end of Shazam!

It's also been reported that writer/director James Gunn was originally eyeing the hero to be the main 'antagonist' for his Suicide Squad reboot film.

Find out why everyone is #obsessed with Netflix's The Watcher:

More recently, Black Adam’s producer Hiram Garcia told CinemaBlend he’d love to see The Rock’s anithero take on the Man of Steel.

“We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe,” he revealed.

“Hopefully they’re going to clash at some point, but it’s not just about a ‘one fight’ situation. That was never our dream…. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys, knowing [they] exist in the same universe.”

We’re just saying, we won’t complain if we have to watch a movie with Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill battling it out…!

Black Adam is in cinemas now!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android:

