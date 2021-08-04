Another Annual Favourite Festival Cancelled Thanks To Covid

One of Australia’s largest sustainability themed festivals has now been canceled due to Covid and public health restrictions.

The Living Smart Festival, which was supposed to happen in September at Speers Point this year, has now been called off for the second time.

Second Worse Covid Vaccination Rates In NSW:

However, Lake Macquarie Council will still be pushing ahead with limited numbers for the ‘Feast for the Senses’ dinner on September 17.

The event is presented by Greater Bank and features a sustainably sourced menu.

Patrons are able to enjoy a lovely dinner under the stars, accompanied with entertainment.

In other news, anyone over the age of 18 can now book themselves in for the Astra Zeneca jab at the Belmont Vaccination Hub.

The clinic will begin delivering the shots from next Tuesday August 10.

