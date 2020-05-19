ANNOUNCED: Townsville Will Host The Next 7 Rounds Of The NRL

On Monday the CEO of the Cowboys Jeff Reibel hinted to Cliffo & Gabi that Queensland Country Bank Stadium would host the next two rounds of the NRL.

Today that information has been confirmed, and the ARL have also announced that Townsville is set to host games right up until round nine. 

Five other venues have also been locked in for the return of the NRL:
Bankwest Stadium
Campbellltown Stadium
Central Coast Stadium
Suncorp Stadium
AAMI Park

Even though we can’t be at the stadium, we’re stoked that our new stadium will be on the telly!

Further details about the draw will be released on Thursday. 

Carley Whittington

