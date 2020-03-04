ANNOUNCED | Townsville Set To Host ANOTHER Great Sports Event

Our relationship with Queensland Country Bank Stadium is only fresh, but honestly, we're ready to drop the L word.

We LOVE this stadium and the opportunity it is giving our city, the announcements just keep following each other!

Are you set for the next one?

Or in the words of DJ Khaled...

This July the Brisbane Roar will take on England's Crystal Palace in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, with tickets on sale VERY soon.



Telstra Plus™ members can enjoy their pre-sale access from Friday 6 March, 10am local time, while general public tickets go on sale at Ticketek: Wednesday 11 March, 12noon (local time).

We knew that this new stadium would be a busy event venue, but it's already excelled our expectations!

Save the date, Saturday July 11 is when the game will kick off!

