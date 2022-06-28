Anna Kendrick Spilt Confirmed

Another Hollywood relationship has called it a day sadly with a source confirming one of our favourite onscreen funny chicks Anna Kendrick and her fellow comic Bill Hader have called it quits.

The pair have been dating for over a year but never really went public with their relationship, choosing to keep it private.

They started dating after they worked together on their 2019 Disney Christmas flick Noelle. They first met when Anna hosted Saturday Night Live in 2014.

Check out some TV and movie streaming ideas here:

It was only in January 2022 that it was confirmed the pair had been dating - the first official/unofficial word - but it seems as though it wasn't meant to be.

Rumours have been swirling lately around Anna returning for a sequel to her wildly popular movie with Blake Lively, A Simple Favour.

We hope the pair are both ok!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: