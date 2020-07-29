Angie Kent Has Thrown Shade At The Guys From Her Bachelorette Season And *Sips Tea*

DRAMAAA! Angie Kent took to Instagram this week to throw some serious shade at the guys from her Bachelorette season and...it's fantastic.

Bachelor In Paradise seems to have almost every guy from Angie's season in Fiji aaaand, that was interesting to her.

Angie posted a Boomerang of her sipping wine with the caption:

“Me sitting here knowing that 98% of the fellas from my season were casted and only there to get onto BiP. This season should have been renamed ‘98% from Angie’s Season of Bachelorette, in Paradise’… Love that for me.

“Oh well. I certainly gave it my all and learnt some swell little lessons about myself / dating / ‘excellent pretend daters’ / ‘bro code’ / ‘manipulators’ and most importantly LOVE…even if it wasn’t my forever love! Still conquered my fear and surrendered to the scary L letter word.”

Oooo, burn.

So, who made their way to Paradise from Angie's season? None other than Timm Hanly, Ciarran Stott, Jackson Garlick, Matt Whyatt, Alex McKay, Jamie Doran, Glenn Smith and Niranga Amarasinghe.

While we're sure it wouldn't have been sweethearts like Glenn & Niranga, after the revelations that have come out so far, we're not too surprised if it's true about certain participants!

