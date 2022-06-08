Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Daughter Uploads Video Of Her Dancing To Lizzo

It turns out the apple does not fall far from the tree when it comes to talent in the Jolie-Pitt household, especially when it comes to Brad and Ange's 16-year-old daughter Shiloh.

The aspiring dancer has uploaded a video to her Youtube page of her dancing to Lizzo's hit 'It's About Damn Time' and she CAN DANCE!

Check it out!

Shiloh is seen in the video taking a lesson at the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, taught by choreographer Hamilton Evans and we are SO impressed.

We can't wait to see where this takes her in her career!

