Angela Hilariously Compares Big Brother To Her Husband And Reveals She's Been Approached For Tea Sponsorships

Fan favourite Angela was sadly evicted (again) from the Big Brother house this week, and this morning she joined Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath to spill all the tea about life on BB and beyond.

Post ^ Me after Big Brother brought Angela back just to re-evicted her

Angela chatted about how she thinks she would've fared in the old Big Brother format, and also revealed her biggest lockdown tips.

She also shared that she's been approached by tea companies for #SponsoredContent and honestly, we wouldn't mind some lipgloss ads coming our way either...

Hear from Angela in the catch up below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.