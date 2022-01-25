Andrew Garfield Reveals The Three People Who Knew About His Return To Spider-Man

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s safe to say you’ve probably heard about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield donning the latex in the latest Spider-Man flick.

Unlike Tom Holland (who’s notorious for sharing spoilers), the previous Spider-Men did a somewhat convincing job of covering their tracks, leaving audiences to speculate about whether the duo would show up in No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield has gone on-record saying he wasn’t set to appear in the latest Marvel movie, suggesting any leaked footage was either fan-made or some sort of attempt at deep-faking.

Plot twist: It wasn’t.

After keeping his story consistent for almost two years, the star revealed to Ellen that only three people in his life were aware of his casting.

“I lied to people for a good two years, and I lied to the internet for two years… and it felt great,” he told the talk-show host.

When asked who knew, Andrew said it was an exclusive club including his “dad, [his] brother and [his] mother.”

We appreciate the commitment to the lie, but damn, we’re going to have a hard time trusting him from here on out!

