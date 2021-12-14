'And Just Like That...' Creator Explains Why Carrie Didn't Call An Ambulance

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Sex and the City reboot series, And Just Like That…

It’s the question we all had after watching the first episode of And Just Like That… Why didn’t Carrie (Sarah Jessice Parker) call an ambulance?!

After returning from Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) daughter’s piano recital, Carrie finds her beau, Big (Chris Noth), lying on the floor, suffering from a heart attack after exercising on a Peloton bicycle.

Instead of calling an ambulance (like, you know, a normal person), Carrie decides to caress her husband as he slips into the void.

Seriously, what the heck?!

Sex and the City’s creator, Michael Patrick King, joined Vanity Fair to elaborate on the bizarre choice.

“Dying was the origin story. Nobody wanted to come back if [And Just Like That…] wasn’t going to be different,” he told the publication.

So… Carrie didn’t call emergency services because it wouldn’t be convenient to the plot? Okay.

Trying to justify the decision by giving a glimpse at the remainder of the limited series, King had to say “It’s also really interesting to me, because 55 and single is a whole new ballpark. You thought 35 and single was a story. 55 and single is a story as well.”

While he’s got a point, we’re just hoping the remaining episodes are just a tad more realistic.

