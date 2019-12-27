An Urgent Recall Has Been Issued For Bottles Of Precious Spicy Sriracha Over Fears They May Explode

Be careful the next time you open a bottle of this hot sauce, it might just be your last...kidding but still, be careful!

This beloved spicy hot chilli sauce has had an urgent recall from supermarkets across the country over fears they could "bloat" and burst upon opening.

You might be thinking, exploding bottles of sauce? Ppftt please tell us something new. But there is a major concern.

There are fears the hot sauce could splatter on people or property if opened and could cause long-term damage if it gets in someone's eyes.

So, unless you want to endure blinding spray of the spicy sauce in the eyes we suggest you check your bottles of the 17 and 28-ounce varieties and the bottles affected by the recall are the ones which have the best before March 2021.

The sauce was sold in all major supermarkets, including Woolworths, Coles and IGA, across the country.

Bottles can "burst" because a lactic acid build-up causes certain bottles to "bloat".

Ingredients inside the bottle ferment because of the build-up.

Shoppers who notice their bottles are bloated are advised not to open it and return it to the store for a full refund.

Check your bottles people!

