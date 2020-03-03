Your fried chip fantasies have come true, with Shed X at the Queen Vic Market hosting a night of chips, chips and more chips.

For one night only you can get UNLIMITED chips, in all its forms. The Maximum Chips event will be handing out all your favourite fried potato shapes, with crinkle-cut, shoestring, French fries, and even wedges available as part of the night.

No chip party can be complete without your favourite sauces being on offer. There will also be a genuine saucing station for all your condiment needs, as well as extra salt, if that’s what you fancy.

Tickets will set you back $35 which will get you an ice-cold drink on entry as well as something we can’t understate, UNLIMITED CHIPS.

Maximum Chips will be happening on the 20th of March at Shed X at the Queen Vic Market. For any more details, or to get yourself a ticket, you can go here and you too, can enjoy unlimited chips.

