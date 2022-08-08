Tighten your ponytail and brush off your trench coat, because an Outlander prequel series is OFFICIALLY on the way!

Almost exactly a year after rumours of the fabled spin-off began circulating, Starz have confirmed it’s actually happening!

Looking for something to stream? We've got you covered:

The series, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, will tell the love-laced tale of Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser: the parents of Outlander’s Jamie Fraser (portrayed by the exceedingly hunky Sam Heughan).

While the original series was based on previous works by author/consulting producer Diana Gabaldon, the source material for Blood of My Blood is being written at the same time as the adaptation.

If the series isn’t accurate to the novel, we’ll have questions…!

As for the flagship series, Starz have confirmed Season 7 of Outlander is currently in production.

It’s been speculated the upcoming season will cover the events of the sixth and seventh books in the series (A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in the Bone), which means the show’s quickly becoming current with the novels (of which there are currently 10).

Exact release dates for either series are TBC, but we expect to hear something in the very near future!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: