An Italian Pasta Day Is Headed To The Queen Victoria Market

The Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is bringing Italian eateries to the streets with a pasta themed day at the Queen Victoria Market which will fulfill your pasta dreams.

The Big Spaghetti as it's known will be filled with food, drinks and even stage shows throughout the day to deliver you a great meal and day out.

As we mentioned, the day will also include a stage show with special guests Matt Preston and Sam Pang presenting the World’s Longest Cooking Demo. They’ll chop, sauté, simmer and stir their very own Bolognese sauce, and teach you how to make it all yourself.

There are also a few other presenters hitting the stage throughout the day providing their own pasta making tips, secrets and techniques to get you to be the best pasta person you can be!

There are a heap options available for the night with food coming from Capitano, Ciciabella, Lello, Marameo, Tipo 00 and so many more, you’ll be bound to find flavour to suit your taste.

The Big Spaghetti will be taking place in Shed X and Queen Street at the Queen Victoria Market on March 28th and entry to the event is free. If you want to get any more information, it’s available on the Melbourne Food and Wine website.

