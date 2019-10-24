An Interactive Christmas Museum With Live Snowfall & A Marshmallow Pool Is Coming To Melbourne

We can’t believe there are only TWO months until the most festive day of the year. Secret Santas are being assigned, decorations have hit stores and your parents are already asking what’s on your list.

Christmas is the perfect time of year to embrace your inner child and this experience has kid-ulting written all over it.

The team behind Sugar Republic are getting into the spirit by creating the ultimate Christmas fantasy museum. There are 10 immersive rooms filled with festive delights, including a forest full of pink Christmas trees, giant toys, and scratch and sniff baubles.

There is always a big attraction at one of Sugar Republic’s museum and this time there is plenty! Replacing their famous ball pit, you’ll be able to dive into a marshmallow foam pool! There will also be live snowfall every 30 minutes and a human snow globe too.

If you want to take the Christmas spirit home with you, there will be a dedicated Milk Bar and Shoppe with plenty of gifts. The pop-up is designed for adults and kids are more than welcome to walk down Candy Cane Lane too.

Where: 379 Smith Street, Fitzroy

When: 10 November – 23 December

Price: $5-$50

To get tickets, go here.

The Fox has Melbourne written all over it – App Store | Google Play

Fifi, Fev & Byron have decided to save something else…