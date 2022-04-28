An Inside Look At Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Rave-Themed Baby Shower

Sorry, expecting parents: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have raised the bar for the baby shower game.

Last Friday night, the musically gifted couple threw a diaper party with a unique twist… they made it a rave!

Even though reports suggest the Umbrella vocalist and her rapping partner originally opted to keep the event extremely private, it’s hard to keep such a solid concept under wraps.

Find out about Rihanna's bizarre pregnancy cravings:

Guests were expected to rock up to the event in neon and pastel-coloured attire, before taking to the dance floor like it’s 1999.

While they weren’t allowed to film or take any pics, a group photo has emerged, showcasing some of the couple’s A-list friends.

To commemorate the exclusive party, patrons were given quirky shirts which read ‘I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt’.

Honestly, where can we get one?!

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: