An Improv Murder Mystery Comedy Series Is Coming To Netflix!

Can celebrity guests improvise their way through a crime? You'll get to follow along in this new hilarious TV show coming to Netflix called Murderville.

Executive produced and starring Will Arnett as Senior Detective Terry Deattle, Homicide Division, every day holds a new murder to solve - and a new celebrity guest star as his partner!

But, the catch is...the guest stars won't be given a script and they'll have to improvise their way through the whole thing and help Terry clue by clue.

In the end, it's up to the celebs to name the killer...so this is going to be HILARIOUS!

So, what celebrities will be featuring in Murderville? You can look forward to Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.

Murderville premieres on February 3, so get your detective hats on!

