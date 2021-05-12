An Ice Cream Truck For Sale In North Queensland Has Us Salivating

Would you like a Flake with that? Is the question you'll be asking yourself daily if you're the next owner of this sweet North Queensland truck.

Giru man Brian Morse is currently selling nostalgia on wheels with an old school ice cream truck featuring a slushie machine up for grabs.

Whether you're a 100s and 1000s operator, or prefer choccy sauce on top, you have to admit that this deal is hard to resist.

The colourful sweet-treat-carrier sale will include $1500 of stock to get you started and is currently listed at $35,000.

ps- SPRINKLES ARE FREE!



