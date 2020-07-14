An Expert Shares Why We Should All Be Wearing Masks

We've seen the videos, we've seen the memes but now the advice is clear: Melbourne residents are being advised to wear masks out of the house.

Is this a good idea? Should all Australians be wearing masks? Why has it taken so long for this advice? 

The Briefing spoke to experts  Professor Kerryn Phelps AM (Doctor and Former President of the Australian Medical Association) and Professor Marylouise McLaws (an infection prevention expert at the University of NSW).

"I think the science it settled, if you wear a mask, even a fabric mask you will get a reduction in viral transmission," Dr Phelps explains on today's podcast.

