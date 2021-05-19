An entire town in FNQ is going for a steal!

If you’re after a tree-change look no further than Far North Queensland where an entire town is up for sale.

The historic town of Lappa, along the Atherton Tablelands is on the market for the hot price of only $340,000.

Boasting creeks and waterfalls, rock pools and of course a historic pub, it's an idyllic world away from the city.

Stretching over 130 km west of Cairns the former mining town, includes three building with one of them restored to its former glory.

The current lord of the land, Tim Prater has called Lappa, the "Lion’s Den of the Western Tablelands” bragging its potential as a booming tourism opportunity.

With neighbours only 5 km away the town is solar powered off the grid, with water tanks, phone and satellite Internet as well as a school bus service.

Not for everyone, the town is however full of whimsy and charm.

