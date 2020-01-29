An All Day Rosé Party Is Happening This Weekend With Funds Donated To Bushfire Relief

What better reason to get the squad together than for an all-day rosé festival for a good cause?

On the 2nd of February from 12pm – 5pm⁣⁣⁣⁣, Victor's Place is getting local wine connoisseurs together to throw the ultimate rose party with funds going to the CFS Foundation.

The best part?

Tickets are only $25 per person which includes a Riedel Magnum, plenty of food, wine and live music to go around!

Plus, 100% of all raffle proceeds to be donated to the CFS.⁣⁣⁣⁣

Wine legends who will be participating in the event will be Golden Child Wines, Mazi Wines and Varney Wines.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣And if that wasn't enough the venue will also be providing a full range of craft beers, including latest Sour Cherry Berliner Weisse and their newly released Grenache Rosé Gin.

There will be no tickets available at the door so we suggest you get yours here ASAP!

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.