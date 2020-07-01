Amy Shark's Link To Townsville Makes Us Think She'll 100% Be Back Again

We'll have you here anytime, Sharky!

Amy Shark and her iconic top knot are celebrating the release of Everybody Rise

The Gold Coast gal caught up with Carley to explain the new hit, but what we weren't expecting to hear was that Sharky has a very tight link with Townsville! 

If you've been longing for the 34-year-old to return to our slice of the Sunshine State, it's looking high likely. 

