Amy Shark Drops A Remix Of Bic Runga's 90's Smash 'Sway'

It's a song that we know every single word to and now Amy Shark and R3HAB have given the Bic Runga classic a fresh new sound.

While the OG is called 'Sway', Amy's new version 'Sway My Way' gives us the melody we know and some new vocals.

When speaking about the song, Amy said "I have a lot of family from New Zealand, so naturally I grew up loving Bic Runga and her song 'Sway' was one that I loved so much. When R3HAB asked me to join him and put my spin on the song, I jumped at it."

You can get your hands on 'Sway My Way' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!