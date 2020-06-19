Amy Shark Circles A Number One Spot With Her New Track 'Everybody Rise'

After a two year hiatus, Aussie singer Amy Shark is back with a new track and it is bound to get stuck in your head!

The singer dropped the tune 'Everybody Rise' this morning, alongside an incredible film clip that was shot pre-pandemic.

When talking about the song, Amy revealed “The whole idea of writing a song about unrequited love feels overcooked and everyone’s done it, I know, but I don’t feel like anyone’s done it like this before. I wanted it to sound like all these broken hearts getting together and being like, ‘We all wonder what it’s like to be with you.”

Amy has kept herself busy lately, writing with the like of Ed Sheeran and creating some truly incredible music we can't wait to hear!

Get your hands on your copy of 'Everybody Rise' here.

