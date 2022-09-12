Amy Adams Returns As Giselle In The First Trailer For 'Disenchanted'!

Fifteen years after Enchanted caught us totally off-guard, we’ve received a first trailer for the sequel!

Disenchanted will revisit Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) years after the events of the first film.

Growing tired of her life in the real world (‘disenchanted’ with it, even), Giselle decides to add a touch of Andalasia magic to her life, accidentally transforming her town into a ‘real-life fairy tale’ in the process.

Catch the trailer:

Idina Menzel (Frozen), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), James Marsden (Boss Baby), and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) round out the rest of the star-studded cast.

The trailer for the live-action musical comedy was released as part of the D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center, which also teased the Haunted Mansion reboot, Mufasa: The Lion King, Snow White and The Little Mermaid.

Disenchanted will be streaming on Disney+ from November 24th.

