Americans Are Praising MAFS On Twitter And We Feel Awkward

While Married At First Sight isn't the first thing we Aussies would name that we are proud of, it certainly has made an impression on viewers, here in Australia and all over the world.

Now international fans of the show are taking to Twitter to slam other versions and praise the messy-ness of ours...

Need some TV show suggestions? Have a listen to this 10 min podcast to get you sorted!

Umm, to that we say... thank you... we think?

The big surge in comments about MAFS seems to be over the Lifetime channel only airing half of the season. Come on Lifetime, give the people what they want!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: