Amazon Teams Up With An Aussie Donut Brand To Raise Funds For Kids With Cancer!

Lookin' for an excuse to treat yourself while also doing some good? Well, Amazon Australia has teamed up with donut delivery biz, Dr. Dough Donuts to create limited edition donuts for a great cause!

The collaboration is part of the online retailer's global 'Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer' initiative, an annual initiative designed to raise awareness for childhood cancer by raising funds for for children’s cancer research programs at local hospitals and organisations where Amazon employees work and live.

The limited edition fundraising box of gold-themed donuts called the Amazon Goes Gold' box is available in a 10, 20 or 30 pack, with three never-before-seen flavours: Pina Colada, Golden Rings and Caramel Truffle Custard Bombs!

Dr. Dough Donuts 'Amazon Goes Gold' Limited Edition Box Flavours include:

Caramel Truffle Custard Bombs - vanilla custard filled and topped with caramel truffle

Golden Rings - hand painted gold, vanilla glazed donuts

Pina Colada - golden pineapple and shredded coconut glaze topped with passionfruit pulp

Nioccolata Creme - with golden pretzel and sticky caramel

Biscoff Glaze - Biscoff melted into a creamy golden glaze, topped with a Biscoff cookie

$10 from every box purchased will be donated to fund kids cancer initiatives at the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation and The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation (Melbourne)

The limited edition box is available for next-day delivery for those based in Sydney and Melbourne from now until 26th September.

This is the fifth year that Amazon Australia has taken part in the global campaign to help raise awareness for childhood cancer. In 2021, Amazon Australia donated more than $105,000 to Children’s Hospitals across the country – including Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation and The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation (Melbourne) – to help fund pediatric cancer research and support programs. This year, the company is aiming even higher.

The limited edition 'Amazon Goes Gold' donut packs are available from $54.95 + shipping via drdoughdonuts.com while stocks last!

