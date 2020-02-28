Amazing Race Winners Tim and Rod Reveal Loved Ones Reactions To Coming Out

We saw them take out the crown as winners of The Amazing Race Australia and now married couple Tim and Rod are getting back to normal life after the craziness of their whirlwind trip.

The boys caught up with LGBT podcast 'Best Judies' on the eve of Mardi Gras to talk about what the festival means to them and the reaction their nearest and dearest had to them coming out.

The guys have teamed up with Absolut to talk about their work with the LGBT community. 3 in 4 Aussie allies and friends still believe there's a long way to go beyond marriage equality to achieve equal rights, yet they consider themselves 'silent supporters' at a time when the community needs us to stand up and make love the loudest message.

Absolut's 'Love Letters' campaign talks about those in our lives we appreciate and who have made an impact on us - someone who we would write a love letter to. Fabulous murals have popped up in special locations showcasing the stories of allies like Ben and Emma.

